CDbio (MCD) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $16,916.90 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00024090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CDbio has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CDbio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $904.34 or 0.05411799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00490088 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.39 or 0.29037946 BTC.

CDbio Token Profile

CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.

Buying and Selling CDbio

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.