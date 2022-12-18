CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.46 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $66.63 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08406681 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,137,050.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

