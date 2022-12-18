Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $0.52

Celo (CELO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00003131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $251.33 million and approximately $685,904.26 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $850.16 or 0.05072195 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00488368 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,850.02 or 0.28936034 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

