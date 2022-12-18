Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $80.58 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

