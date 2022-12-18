Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 1,310 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 194.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE WU opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.