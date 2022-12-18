Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

