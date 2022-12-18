Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $354,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $99.35 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

