Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $392,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

