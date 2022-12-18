Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $531,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.