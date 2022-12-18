Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,661,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 131.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 81,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley lowered NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

