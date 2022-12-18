Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,196,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

