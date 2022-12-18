Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 17,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,807,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,113.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,838,367 shares of company stock worth $16,365,276 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.