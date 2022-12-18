Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

