Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.