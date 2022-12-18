CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $35.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

