Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Centogene Stock Performance

About Centogene

CNTG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 47,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.98.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

