Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Down 16.4% in November

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

NASDAQ CENT remained flat at $36.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,455. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENT. CJS Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.