Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 1,002,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.4 days.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

CPWHF traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.40. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPWHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,250 ($15.34) to GBX 950 ($11.66) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

