Chardan Capital Trims CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Target Price to $5.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.85. CleanSpark has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $13.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

Featured Stories

