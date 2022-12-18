Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
CTHR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
