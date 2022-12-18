Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

