Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

CHMG stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 700 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

