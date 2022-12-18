Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.40.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.06. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

