Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 233,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $117.17 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average is $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 56,563 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 53,123 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

