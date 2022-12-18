Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.08 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.
Children’s Place Price Performance
Shares of PLCE opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $83.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
