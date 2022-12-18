Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.08 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of PLCE opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

