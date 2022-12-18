Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Stock Down 2.1 %

About Chindata Group

CD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.59.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.