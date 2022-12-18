Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
CD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
