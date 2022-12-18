Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Raised to C$4.75 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRRF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.