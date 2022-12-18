CIBC Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7,936.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 354,907 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

