Citigroup Downgrades Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLT. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

HLT stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 43.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15,236.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 569,535 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

