Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 303,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCB traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 122,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.14. Coastal Financial has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $49,087.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Dickson sold 890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $43,396.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,141 shares of company stock worth $1,686,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $17,172,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.6% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

