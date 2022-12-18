Coco Enterprises LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 62,763,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,174,352. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

