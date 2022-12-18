Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GE opened at $77.65 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.