Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $743.96 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $743.96 million and $5.86 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,159.55 or 0.06949178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

