Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,423,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 2,719,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded Comba Telecom Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 1.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

