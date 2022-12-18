Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 42.28%. Research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.