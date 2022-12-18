Comparing B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 33.72% 45.45% 16.59% B. Riley Financial -3.78% 0.16% 0.02%

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Hamilton Lane pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out -211.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hamilton Lane and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 4 0 0 2.00 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus target price of $70.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Lane and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $367.92 million 9.85 $145.99 million $3.67 18.34 B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.66 $445.05 million ($1.89) -21.13

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats B. Riley Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in early, mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, cleantech, and environment, community development, and financial empowerment. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It prefers to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

