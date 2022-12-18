Comparing Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxbridge Re and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -5.70% -5.30% FG Financial Group N/A -23.27% -5.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 0.89 $8.56 million ($0.16) -9.81 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.54 -$8.51 million ($1.14) -2.51

Oxbridge Re has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxbridge Re beats FG Financial Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About FG Financial Group

(Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.