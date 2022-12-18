Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CODI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 649,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $597.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125,021 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CODI shares. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

