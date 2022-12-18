Compound Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Compound has a total market cap of $244.70 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $33.67 or 0.00200936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.02817191 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $10,919,301.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

