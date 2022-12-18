Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $1.46 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

JEPI stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.