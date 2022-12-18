Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 1,349 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

AMAT opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.