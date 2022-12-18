Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.12 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

