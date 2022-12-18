Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.36 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.80.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

