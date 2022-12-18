Constellation (DAG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $94.41 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $94.41 million and approximately $138,691.90 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.84 or 0.05334525 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00487272 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,832.16 or 0.28871090 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
