Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
CSTM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,235. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $20.85.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
