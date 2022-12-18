Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,235. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

About Constellium

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Constellium by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Constellium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Constellium by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

