Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) Head to Head Contrast

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) and Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Index Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 40.29% 43.58% 19.13% Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and Index Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $5.72 billion 0.00 $1.66 billion $9.84 N/A Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Continental Resources and Index Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 2 9 3 0 2.07 Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources presently has a consensus price target of $72.82, suggesting a potential upside of ∞.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 26.21, indicating that its share price is 2,521% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Index Oil and Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Index Oil and Gas

Index Oil and Gas Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas properties, primarily in Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas. As of March 31, 2009, the company's estimated total proved oil and gas reserves were approximately 87.703 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent, including 20.967 thousand barrels of oil and 400.414 million cubic feet of natural gas. Index Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas. On November 17, 2010, Index Oil and Gas, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Index Oil & Gas, Inc. is in liquidation.

