Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

