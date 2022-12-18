Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $41.25 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Monro comprises 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $41,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $60.86.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $329.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.73 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Monro’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

