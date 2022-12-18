Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Landstar System comprises 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Landstar System worth $47,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Landstar System by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Landstar System by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 29.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day moving average is $152.72.

Landstar System last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

