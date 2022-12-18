Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

