CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
CoreCivic stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.
In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,292 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
