CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXWGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CoreCivic stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,292 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

