CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CoreCivic stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,292 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

About CoreCivic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.